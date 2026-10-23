No tanks, No missiles: How India’s defense exports soared 1600% in Europe

The increased demand for ammunition in Europe following the Russia-Ukraine war has provided a major revenue opportunity for Indian defense companies. According to data, India exported at least $872 million worth of ammunition to European countries since the war began.

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No tanks, No missiles: How India's defense exports soared 1600% in Europe (Pic:X)

The growing demand for arms and ammunition in Europe has presented significant business opportunities for India’s defense sector. Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Indian companies have exported ammunition worth at least $872 million, or over Rs 7,000 crore, to European countries. Notably, India did not sell fighter jets or missiles but included artillery shells, mortar shells, explosives, and other ammunition materials. According to trade data, India’s exports to Europe have increased by more than 1,600% compared to the four years before the Ukraine war. This shows that the global arms market needs India.

To whom is India supplying?

According to data from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Indian arms and ammunition exports to Europe have grown rapidly since the war began. Pre-war, this figure was $49.2 million, which has now risen to at least $872 million. According to the report, nearly three-quarters of these exports have been sold to 13 countries in Eastern and Central Europe. These countries play a key role in supplying arms to Ukraine, and their demand for ammunition has increased since the war. According to the data, India now ranks second, after South Korea, among the countries supplying shells, mortars, explosives, and related materials to these countries. Four years ago, India was ranked 28th on this list.

Defense companies got a big opportunity

The increase in India’s defense exports is also linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of promoting a self-reliant India campaign and reducing dependence on imports. The government reported in April that India’s total defense exports increased by 63% to $4 billion in the fiscal year that ended in March. This figure is more than double the target for 2023 and nearly 25 times the target of a decade ago. This includes export deals that have been greenlit but have not yet been delivered.

State-owned defense companies have played a key role in this growth. These include Munitions India Ltd., one of India’s largest ammunition manufacturers. According to a Bloomberg report, the company’s Managing Director, Ravi Kant, said that expanding its reach to foreign customers, along with the domestic market, was essential for the company’s business growth.

Why are questions being raised on relations with Russia?

India has long been a major arms buyer from Russia. Reports indicate that more than half of India’s fighter jets are of Russian origin. Meanwhile, most European countries consider Russia an enemy, leading to discussions about Indian companies supplying weapons to European countries. However, Indian officials and defense industry figures have stated that these deals are primarily driven by business demand. India’s policy has also been to maintain strategic autonomy rather than fully align with any one side in major international conflicts.

The report also states that India does not directly confirm arms shipments to Ukraine. However, Ukrainian customs records document at least 78 shipments of Indian-origin 155mm artillery shells valued at $62.8 million in February 2024. These documents list the US company Regulus Global LLC as the exporter and the Ukrainian state-owned company SpetsTechnoExport as the importer. The records do not indicate how these weapons were further supplied.