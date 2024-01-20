Home

No Trading Holiday On January 20! NSE, BSE To Conduct Special Session, Check Full Details Here

Stock Market News: India’s major stock exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), are going to hold a special live trading session within the equity F&O segment on Saturday, for the first time. NSE and BSE aim to seamlessly transition to their Disaster Recovery (DR) site during this unique trading event.

Check Stock Market Special Live Trading Session Timings

There are two different live trading sessions – live trading for the primary site and live trading from the secondary site.

Live trading – Primary Site

Opening time: 9:15 am

Closing time: 10 am

Live trading from the DR Site

Opening time: 11:30 am

Closing time: 12:30 pm

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.