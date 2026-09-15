NO UPI charges on personal payments above Rs 2000, check transaction charge on merchant transactions

UPI payments remain completely free for individuals and small transactions, while NPCI introduces a tiered Merchant Discount Rate for P2M payments over ₹2,000 starting October 15.

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UPI Transaction 2000 Rupees UPI (Image: AI)

UPI charges update: In a big update for UPI users in India, a revised UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework will take effect on select merchant (P2M) transactions starting October 15, 2026, while keeping UPI completely free of cost for consumers and all transactions up to ₹2,000. Under the new rules, small merchants earning up to ₹1 lakh per month via QR codes will pay zero MDR, a flat ₹5 fee will apply to transactions above ₹2,000 in specific categories like railways and fuel, and other high-value P2M transactions will attract a 0.4% charge capped at ₹300.

Regarding Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Select UPI (P2M) Transactions Please refer to the FAQs here: https://t.co/DTOZFVHAVB pic.twitter.com/4HMU0YZ2AC — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) September 15, 2026

No impact on small-value UPI transactions upto Rs 2000

The initiative also introduces a dedicated fund to upgrade digital payment infrastructure for small vendors and Tier 3 markets. Notably, there will be no impact on small-value UPI transactions up to ₹2,000 for all merchants, which account for more than 95% of all UPI P2M transactions.

Under the new framework, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to specified P2M UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The MDR will be capped at Rs 300 per transaction. A flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction will apply to UPI payments above Rs 2,000 in selected merchant categories, including railways, telecom services, insurance and fuel.

Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions to remain free

Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions will continue to remain free, while P2M transactions of up to Rs 2,000 will also remain outside the MDR framework. This means consumers will continue to use UPI without paying any transaction charges.

Small merchants operating under the Person-to-Person Merchant (P2PM) framework will continue to benefit from zero MDR. The category covers small vendors receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI QR payments directly into their bank accounts, supporting wider digital payment acceptance across the unorganised retail sector.

The revised framework also proposes a dedicated fund to support the expansion of UPI acceptance among small merchants, particularly in existing merchant networks and Tier-3 and smaller markets. The initiative is aimed at strengthening digital payment infrastructure and encouraging more small businesses to adopt UPI.

(With inputs from agencies)