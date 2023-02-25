Home

Business

No Work From Home: Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Warns Young Employees Against Moonlighting

No Work From Home: Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Warns Young Employees Against Moonlighting

Notably, Infosys has from the beginning been opposing the moonlighting culture and has even fired several employees for practicing moonlighting.

Narayana Murthy said the youngsters should not get involved in moonlighting or entertain work-from-home culture.

Work From Home Latest Update: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Friday warned young employees against moonlighting and suggested them not to opt for ‘work from home’. He said this while speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi this week. Murthy asked the young employees to opt for work from office.

Giving a strong message to young employees, Murthy said the youngsters should not get involved in moonlighting or entertain work-from-home culture. However, they should work from office.

You may like to read

Interestingly, the Infosys Founder encouraged the younger generation to ensure that ethics and laziness are given special focus.

“My fervent desire and humble desire to youngsters is please don’t fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to office three days in a week,” Murthy said.

Notably, Infosys has from the beginning been opposing the moonlighting culture and has even fired several employees for practicing moonlighting.

Interestingly, the IT firm has recently announced measures to make things easier for employees who want to earn extra money. Infosys wants employees to take the firm’s permission before being a part of a freelancing gig.

Narayana Murthy during the event said India needs a culture of honesty where there is no favouritism and added that the country needs quicker decision making and hassle-less transactions to prosper.

“We need to build a culture of quick decision making, quick implementation, hassle less transactions, honesty in transactions, no favouritism,” he added.

Narayana Murthy also believes that only a small bunch of people who work hard, are honest, and have good work ethics and discipline in the country.

He also shared his experience of setting up a facility in Shanghai in 2006 and recalled that the mayor of the Chinese city allocated 25-acre land just a day after it was selected.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.