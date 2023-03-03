Home

No Work From Home: Wipro Chief Explains How Working From Office Will Improve Productivity of Employees

Work From Home Latest Update: Rishad Premji further claimed that the hybrid and work-from-home model has made the industry "spoilt" and tried to drive home the importance of staying connected.

At present, most IT companies have asked their employees to come to offices a few days a week after the Covid pandemic, however, the practice has been made optional.

Work From Home Latest Update Today: Even as several IT firms are adopting a hybrid work model saying it is going to help employees, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji wants his staff to return to workplaces from the work-from-home mindset.

Speaking at an event, the Wipro chairman conceded that hybrid work culture that gives employees the flexibility to work from home is the future but added that it is also important that employees start coming to offices as this will help them in better coordination and teamwork.

Premji further claimed that the hybrid and work-from-home model has made the industry “spoilt” and tried to drive home the importance of staying connected.

“I’m a big believer we should be coming back in some shape and form and connecting because there is an intimacy to it that is irreplaceable with technology,” Economic Times quoted him as saying.

Premji stated that there is a difference between having a friend and having a friend on social media and said people would not be making the right kind of connections when they are only virtually connected.

Notably, Wipro has already ended the work from home option in October and asked employees to work from the office at least three days a week. In a statement, the company had then said returning to workplaces a few days a week will help the firm enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility.

“Starting October 10, Wipro’s offices in India will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We will not be open on Wednesdays,” Wipro had written to employees.

Wipro in the mail had encouraged employees to work from office three or four days. “This will help us enjoy the camaraderie and team spirit of connecting in person while maintaining hybrid work flexibility,” the company noted in the email that it sent to employees.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.