Noel Tata opposes Tata Sons listing, suggests restructuring: Report

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has strongly opposed a revenue-based listing of the firm, telling the board that he would veto any such decision.

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Noel Tata. File image/IANS

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata reportedly floated a plan to restructure the company by dividing it into multiple entities. The proposal was made during a September 17 board meeting and sought to avoid the listing of Tata’s holding company, The Economic Times (ET) reported Tuesday.

The meeting also exposed differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts, which holds a 65.9 per cent stake in the company. Noel Tata has strongly opposed a revenue-based listing of the firm and told the board he would veto any such decision.

While Noel suggested splitting the firm as an alternative to the listing, there is no clarity on whether the board would accept it.

What does RBI want?

An RBI framework introduced in 2021 required certain firms to get listed within three years of being designated. Tata Sons was among the first 16 upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) identified under the framework in 2022.

Also Read | ‘I am forced to’: Noel Tata threatens to veto Tata Sons listing plan, seeks 3 more year from RBI

Noel Tata is opposed to the company going public, with Tata Trusts also of the view that a listing would “destroy its character”. The Trusts chairman has urged the board to seek a three-year extension from the RBI, giving the company until September 2029 to list.

Despite Noel’s objections, the holding company is preparing to begin listing, with February 2027 being the likely target for market debut, ET reported.

The September 17 Tata board meeting highlighted the growing differences between Noel Tata-led Tata Trusts and Tata Sons. Noel Tata claimed that the board, when chaired by the late Ratan Tata, had unanimously decided that the company would remain “unlisted”. He also objected to the board’s unanimous decision to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman, calling it a “legal nullity”. Noel was the sole director to oppose the resolution.

What would restructuring mean?

According to experts, restructuring could take several forms and may not simply mean breaking up the company. Options could include a demerger, shifting assets to a subsidiary, a merger or a wider scheme of arrangement.

Also Read | Explained: Noel Tata’s objection to N Chandrasekaran’s return as chairman to Tata Sons

“Implied in the restructuring thought is the assumption that RBI will permit it in the first place, in spite of so much water under the bridge,” Ketan Dalal, founder of Katalyst Advisors, was quoted as saying by ET.

Notably, the Shapoorji Palloonji group is backing the Tata Sons’ listing, and recently urged all Tata Trustees to back the move.