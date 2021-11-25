Noida: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Noida International Airport, located in Jewar of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, will become India’s leading and Asia’s biggest airport, as he joined its foundation-laying ceremony on Thursday. He said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction that Asia’s biggest airport has to be built in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Noida Jinx: CM Yogi Breaks it Yet Again, But Why Former UP Chief Ministers Averted The City | Explained

He said the airport will bring investments worth Rs 34,000 crore and the first phase of the Greenfield project is expected to be completed in 2024 with a capacity of 1.2 crore passengers annually. "By the last phase of development, the Noida International Airport will even surpass Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and become India's leading airport," Scindia told the gathering.

He said earlier, there were only four airports in Uttar Pradesh but now, there are nine airports and this (Jewar) will be the 10th airport in the state, as he hit out at the previous non-BJP governments. "It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction that Asia's biggest airport has to be built in Uttar Pradesh," Scindia said. "Where there is a will, there is a way…. It was an ambitious resolution of the prime minister, which has come true today," he added.

(Based on PTI inputs)