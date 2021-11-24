Noida International Airport Latest News Today: With just a day left for the foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said that over 1334 hectares of land has been acquired to build Jewar airport. He further added that it is a greenfield project that will be implemented in four phases.Also Read - SKM to Observe 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas' on Nov 24

Giving further details, the Civil Aviation Secretary said that the construction of first phase to be completed in 36 months and the operation period for first phase will be 2023-27. Also Read - Noida International Airport To Create Employment Opportunities For Over 1 Lakh People | 10 Points

“The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase and by the completion of final phase i.e. between 2040–50, the capacity of Jewar airport will be to handle 70 million passengers per year,” Bansal said. Also Read - Video Shows How Asia's Biggest Airport In Noida (Jewar) Would Look

The traffic of 12 million passengers per year is expected in the first phase & by the completion of final phase i.e. between 2040–50, the capacity of Jewar airport will be to handle 70 million passengers per year: Civil Aviation Secretary — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

He also added that the domestic flight operations will start first at Jewar airport in Greater Noida and the project cost of phase 1 is Rs 8916 crores.

“The UP government is spending Rs 4326 crores on acquisition of land, rehabilitation AND resettlement. PM Modi is personally monitoring the project,” he added further.

On Tuesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the Noida International Airport will bring in investment up to Rs 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and the greenfield project will have one lakh job opportunities.

He said this after personally reviewing the preparation works for the foundation laying ceremony of the airport in Jewar.

He added further that the Noida International Airport (NIA) will immensely benefit the state particularly its western parts and those which fall in the national capital region like Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hapur. In the first phase, an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore is expected in this area initially.

“The whole airport will eventually attract investment worth around Rs 34,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore and more than one lakh people will get jobs,” Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI.

The chief minister also added that there will be several opportunities like MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) for aircraft at the airport and the construction will be completed and it will go functional in 2024, becoming the fifth international airport of Uttar Pradesh.