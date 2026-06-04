Noida International Airport BIG update: Good news for Delhi NCR residents as double-decker electric buses to now run from…, check price and route

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can now enjoy affordable, eco-friendly travel to Jewar Airport with the launch of a new direct electric bus service starting soon.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/noida-international-airport-big-update-good-news-delhi-ncr-residents-double-decker-electric-buses-to-now-run-from-check-price-route-botanical-garden-8436360/ Copy

Double-decker electric buses (Image BSRTC)

Noida International Airport update: Starting June 15, commuting to the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to become significantly more convenient and cost-effective. The Noida Authority has announced the launch of a new electric bus service designed to provide seamless connectivity for residents of Noida and Greater Noida. By integrating modern, eco-friendly transit options, this initiative aims to enhance public transportation infrastructure while drastically reducing the reliance on private vehicles. Here are all the details you need to know about the Noida International Airport Bus services double decker service.

Noida International Airport Bus services: Check route details

To ensure a comfortable and efficient travel experience, the Noida Authority will deploy 30 state-of-the-art double-decker electric buses in the initial phase. These buses are designed for both sustainability and passenger comfort. While 10 of these vehicles will be dedicated exclusively to the route connecting the city to Jewar Airport, the remaining fleet will service high-traffic corridors, including routes to Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Also Read: Gurugram, Faridabad to get direct Namo Bharat link to Noida Airport: 72 km high-speed corridor in plans, check route details

Noida International Airport Bus services: Price details

One of the most notable features of this new service is its highly competitive pricing. Designed to make airport travel accessible to a wider demographic, the fare structure starts at just Rs 10, with a maximum fare capped at Rs 50.

Also read: Air taxi in Delhi-NCR: Gurugram, CP, Noida Airport to get flying vehicles soon, travel time to reduce from hours to just a few minutes, details inside

Passengers traveling directly from the Botanical Garden in Noida to Jewar Airport will benefit from this nominal Rs 50 fare. To optimize travel time, these buses will operate via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, ensuring a swift and direct connection to the airport terminals.

Noida International Airport to begin commercial flight operations from June 15

Noida International Airport on Friday announced that commercial flight operations will commence from June 15 — marking a major milestone for aviation connectivity in North India. The launch follows the airport’s inauguration by the Prime Minister and the approval of the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

“The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the receipt of approval for the ASP from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, which confirms that the airport’s security framework, systems, and operating procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services,” the airport said in a statement.