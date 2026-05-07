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Noida International Airport news: Flight bookings to begin from THIS date | Check schedule

Noida International Airport news: Flight bookings to begin from THIS date | Check schedule

Noida International Airport: Good news for Noida citizens as flight bookings for the Jewar International Airport will begin from next month. The flight will be operated between Lucknow-Noida-Bengaluru sector. Check out all the details here

Noida International Airport. Image Credit: @NIAirport/X

Noida International Airport: Great news is awaiting Noida citizens as flight bookings for the Noida International Airport are now Open at Jewar Airport. Commercial airline Indigo has announced that it will officially begin operations on June 15. This will make it the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated airport.

The airlines will gradually roll out direct flights from Noida International Airport to more than 16 destinations across India, including metro cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar, and Srinagar.

What is the schedule?

June 15 will mark the launch of flights on the Lucknow-Noida-Bengaluru sector. On the same date, IndiGo is also set to start daily services linking Hyderabad, Noida, and Amritsar.

Beginning June 16, the airline will add services connecting Bengaluru, Noida and Jammu. This will be followed by a broader rollout from July 1, with flights to cities including Srinagar, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Bhopal, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Pantnagar and Chandigarh.

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The airline will operate multiple daily flights on some sectors, including Lucknow, Jaipur, Pantnagar and Chandigarh.

Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in, mobile app, or through authorised travel partners, the airline said in a statement.

“Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport (NIA) will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR,” IndiGo’s Chief Strategy Officer, Aloke Singh told NDTV.

“Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR – IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network,” Singh added.

After IndiGo, other carriers including Akasa Air and Air India Express are also expected to start services from the airport in phases.

All about Noida International Airport

Noida International Airport will become the third commercial airport serving the National Capital Region after Delhi’s IGI Airport and Hindon Airport. The airport, located along the Yamuna Expressway in western Uttar Pradesh, is among India’s largest greenfield airport projects.

The expansion is expected to provide better air connectivity between the NCR and multiple tier-2 and tier-3 destinations, while supporting the growth of aviation infrastructure in the area.

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Located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is likely to improve air travel links across the NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Cargo services will also commence from June 15.

Calling it a transformative infrastructure project, Narendra Modi inaugurated Noida International Airport on March 28 and said it would improve regional connectivity and accelerate economic growth. The airport is expected to emerge as a major aviation centre for Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.

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