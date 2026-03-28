Home

Business

Noida International Airport Impact: Plot prices UP, apartment rates DOWN near Jewar airport? Is it best time to invest near Yamuna Expressway?

Noida International Airport Impact: Plot prices UP, apartment rates DOWN near Jewar airport? Is it best time to invest near Yamuna Expressway?

The prices of plots and apartments near Jewar-Yamuna Expressway have increased five-fold in the last five times. Meanwhile, the prices are expected to increase by more than 20 per cent in the next two years

In the last five years, the Jewar-Yamuna Expressway belt has transformed from a slow-moving market into one of NCR's fastest-growing investment zones.

Are you planning to buy a house along the Yamuna Expressway? The satisfaction of buying a house in the region has become more expensive in the last five years. As the Noida International Airport is set to be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (March 28), it is time to look at the prices of property in the region.

In the last five years, the Jewar-Yamuna Expressway belt has transformed from a slow-moving market into one of NCR’s fastest-growing investment zones. According to real estate consultant Square Yards, it expects the pace of growth to ease, projecting a 22 per cent rise in prices in the last two years.

Here is a look at how the prices have changed in the last few years.

Plot vs apartment prices in the last 5 years

According to a report titled ‘Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty’ by Square Yards, plot prices in the area have logged a jump of 200 per cent from Rs 3,200 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 9,600 in 2025. On the other hand, apartment prices have hiked from Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,500 per sq ft, reflecting a steadier 78 per cent growth.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Some select micro-markets witnessed up to five times growth, reflecting strong investor-led momentum driven by infrastructure development. The report also stated that the growth trend will continue with both plot and apartment values likely to rise by 28 per cent and 22 per cent respectively, over the next two years, supported by improvements in livability, employment generation, and infrastructure upgrades.

Why did the prices surge?

One of the major reasons for the surge in plot in the region can be attributed to the steady development plans in the region, especially the inauguration of the Jewar Airport.

When discussions over the development of the airport began initially, several people bought land, betting that the prices would shoot once the airport became functional. Now, in some places near the airport, prices have actually gone up five times over.

On the other hand, the prices of apartments grew at a steady and reliable pace. But that changed between 2024 and 2025, when interest rose quickly as people could see the airport being built and developers began starting new projects.

Positioned to be Asia’s largest airport upon launch, the airport in Jewar is projected to handle nearly 225 million passengers annually in its final configuration, significantly enhancing the NCR’s aviation capacity while catalysing economic activity and urban expansion.

“The Noida real estate market is currently at a pivotal moment, balancing its local roots with global ambitions, largely due to the upcoming Jewar International Airport,” founder and CEO of Square Yards Tanuj Shori told PTI.

He further said, “The airport is driving the development of a world-class aerotropolis, with significant long-term effects on housing demand, pricing, and investment activity. It demonstrates how strategic infrastructure can reshape regional identity and unlock sustained economic growth.”

The airport is placed alongside global benchmarks such as Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. This model integrates aviation infrastructure with commercial, industrial, logistics, and residential ecosystems to create self-sustaining urban hubs.

What should you do?

According to data, the average apartment prices were recorded at Rs 9,600 per sq ft last year, while the plot rates stood at Rs 2,500 per sq ft. By 2027, the prices of apartments are expected to reach Rs 11,800 per sq ft as more people actually want to live there and the local facilities improve. Meanwhile, plots are expected to reach Rs 3,200 per sq ft.

Thus, if you are a short-term investor, you may get a good return, but do not expect massive returns like before. Meanwhile, for long-term buyers, flats are a safer choice as more residents move into the area.

Jewar inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase I of the Jewar Airport in Noida today (March 28). This will be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Located near the Yamuna Expressway, the NIA alongwith Indira Gandhi International Airport will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity and positioning Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country. The Phase 1 of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.