Home

Business

Noida International Airport Signs MoU With IndiGo; Here’s The Details You Should Know

Noida International Airport Signs MoU With IndiGo; Here’s The Details You Should Know

The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be operational by the end of 2024, with one runway and one terminal with the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually.

Noida International Airport (Image: Twitter/ @IndianTechGuide)

Noida International Airport: In a major development, Noida International Airport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndiGo on Friday to work together towards developing and strengthening air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond, an airport official said. With this development, IndiGo becomes the inaugural or launch carrier for the airport, accentuating its commitment to support the rapidly growing Indian aviation market.

Trending Now

Details About MoU Signed

“Under this arrangement, Noida International Airport and IndiGo will work together towards developing and strengthening air connectivity within Uttar Pradesh and beyond. The partnership will also explore new and innovative ideas aimed at gaining operational efficiency and an enhanced customer experience,” said the airline spokesperson.

You may like to read

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said: “We are excited to sign this MoU with IndiGo, which has a strong base both in domestic and international markets. The partnership between NIA and IndiGo will not only help bolster air connectivity but also innovate, ensuring an exceptional customer experience for our customers alike.

“By leveraging IndiGo’s extensive route network and expertise, we aim to provide our passengers with unparalleled connectivity and an exceptional travel experience,” said Schnellmann. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said: “Our operations at the airport will provide the people of Uttar Pradesh with seamless connectivity across our unparalleled network. We look forward to the inauguration of the new airport in 2024 and will continue to work with airport management to explore innovative ways to deliver an affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experience across the 6E network.”

The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be operational by the end of 2024, with one runway and one terminal with the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. After the completion of the fourth phase, the airport will have the capacity to manage 70 million passengers per year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.