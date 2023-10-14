Home

Noida International Airport Runway, ATC To Be Ready By March 2024: Check Latest Update And Key Details Here

The Noida International Airport (NIA) is strategically located at the junction of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Western Uttar Pradesh (UP), making it easily accessible from major cities and towns in the region. It is 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) in Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and 130 km from Agra.

Noida International Airport (Image: Twitter/ @IndianTechGuide)

Noida: Delhi NCR and Noida are getting ready for a major game-changer, with the Noida International Airport runway and air traffic control (ATC) tower expected to be ready by March 2024. This is a huge milestone in the construction of the new airport, which is being built from scratch on a greenfield site in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh. The airport is being constructed by Zurich Airport International (ZAI), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport AG, as per a report in news agency PTI.

Noida International Airport Capacity And Completion Details

The Noida International Airport will have a terminal building with a capacity of 12 million passengers per year. NIAL officials confirmed that 7,200 workers are working day and night to meet the scheduled completion date of September 29, 2024. The airport is expected to have a significant impact on the connectivity and economic growth of the Delhi NCR. It will provide a new gateway to the region and make it easier for people and businesses to travel to and from the NCR.

CM Yogi Adityanath Informed Of Current Updates

During a review meeting, S P Goyal, the additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and additional chief secretary, Civil Aviation, Uttar Pradesh government, was informed by the officials that about 7,200 workers haver been deployed and construction work is being carried out day and night for timely completion of the Greenfield project.

“First of all, the construction work of ATC tower was reviewed. The ATC tower is to be built with eight floors, out of which the work of six floors has been completed and the work of the last two floors is underway. The height of the ATC tower is 30 meters and the construction will be completed by February 2024,” according to an official statement.

“The construction work of the runway at the airport is almost 70 per cent complete. The airstrip work is targeted to be completed by February-March 2024. Goyal also inspected the construction work of the terminal building being constructed at the airport, which is being done at a fast pace,” the statement added.

Noida International Airport: Distance From IGI Airports, Noida And State Highway

The Noida International Airport (NIA) is strategically located at the junction of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Western Uttar Pradesh (UP), making it easily accessible from major cities and towns in the region. It is 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) in Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and 130 km from Agra. It is also just 30 km from State Highway 22A (which connects Palwal and Aligarh) and 700 meters from the Yamuna Expressway, a major highway connecting Delhi and Agra.

Goyal conducted an on-site review, joined by Noida International Airport Limited CEO Arun Vir Singh, Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann, COO Kiran Jain, District Magistrate Manish Verma, Yamuna Authority’s officer-on-special duty Shailendra Bhatia, and other officials. During the visit, the additional chief secretary also assessed the progress of the interchange project, which is under construction by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to link the airport situated in the Jewar region of Gautam Buddh Nagar district at Dayanatpur.

(With inputs from agencies)

