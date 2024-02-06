Home

The Noida Sector-61 is slated to emerge as a crucial interchange network, knitting together the NMRC's Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Blue Line. It is will have numerous stations. Read for more details.

New Delhi: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has taken a significant step towards bringing Metro connectivity to Greater Noida West by approving the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension of the Aqua Line corridor. This extension will comprise of 11 stations, starting from the existing Sector 51 station in Noida and ending at Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida. The approval of the DPR comes with slight changes in its alignment to ensure seamless connectivity.

The extension of the Aqua Line corridor will greatly benefit the residents of Greater Noida West. It will provide them with a convenient and efficient mode of transportation, connecting them to various parts of Noida and Greater Noida. This will not only reduce travel time but also ease traffic congestion on the roads.

“The importance of the project is due to the proposed inter-connectivity of the existing operational Aqua Line to the DMRC’s Blue line at Sector-61 station and benefiting the commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West area and Greater Noida area with faster and direct connectivity towards Noida and Delhi and vice versa. The plan proposed 11 stations on a 17.43-km route with a cost of Rs 2991.60 crore,” NMRC Managing Director Lokesh M said.

At present, the Aqua Line connects Sector 51 of Noida with Depot station in Greater Noida. The average daily ridership has increased from 18,000 in 2019 to 45,000 in 2023.

Details of the Aqua line project

The Noida Sector-61 station will serve as an interchange station between the NMRC’s Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Blue Line.

The proposed corridor will have stations at Noida Sector-61, Sector-70, Sector-122, Sector-123, Greater Noida Sector-4, Ecotech 4, Greater Noida Sector 2, 3, 10, 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V.

The project would benefit commuters of Noida, Greater Noida West and Greater Noida via Vikas Marg and Noida-Greater Noida Link Road.

Separately, plans are also afoot for the expansion on the Noida Metro on two more corridors. One of them is a corridor between the Botanical Garden Metro Station and the Noida Sector-142 station, while the other is an extension from NMCR’s Depot Station to Bodaki in Greater Noida, according to officials.

The DPR for the Botanical Garden-Sector 142 corridor has been submitted by the NMRC to the Uttar Pradesh government and once the approval is received, it would be sent to the Centre for clearance, they added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.