Noida: Several housing projects like Shivalik Home 2 by Cosmos Group and Orizont by Concept Horizon have been lying unfinished for many years, dashing all hopes of buyers to gain possession of their homes which was purchased with lifelong savings.Also Read - LIVE PKL, Day 12, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Other names in this list of incomplete projects includes Gracia, Sapphire Court, Techno, Titanium, Towny by Earth Group, Gayatri Life by Gayatri Infra Planner, Antriksh Golf Links by Space Group, Festival City by Mist Direct Cell. These projects began with great fanfare such that buying a house or a commercial space without investing in them seemed pointless at that time. Also Read - Sri Lanka Lose Dushmantha Chameera and Danushka Gunathilaka; England Replace Reece Topley With Tymal Mills

BUILDERS, PROMOTERS IN JAIL

Most of these projects started between 2010 and 2012 and people invested lakhs of rupees in them, only for the work to continue for 2 to 3 years, up to 10-12 floors were constructed, following which it stopped abruptly. Also Read - Kantara Box Office Day 5: Rishabh Shetty's Action-Thriller Witnesses Growth on Tuesday - Check Detailed Report

The home buyers have taken this up with the authorities including the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) and the consumer court but to no avail, since the promoters who built the buildings are either in jail or have vanished into thin air.

Five of these projects were started in Greater Noida West and one was launched on the Noida Expressway. The total number of units is more than 30,000 that have been left midway as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is yet to appoint an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for the same.

Their buyers have protested and have moved the court several times but the buildings lie abandoned and dilapidated.