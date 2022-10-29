New Delhi: Despite inching ahead of Gurugram in the year 2020 when the first lockdown was announced, Noida is again lagging behind Gurgaon when it comes to office leasing space. According to Cushman & Wakefield report, companies continue to prefer Gurgaon over Noida for new offices, as the satellite city on Delhi’s southwest accounted for 80% of the National Capital Region’s leasing during the April-June quarter.Also Read - Demand For Office Space To Increase By 15-20 Per Cent In 2022: Report

Around March 2020, the scenario was different as companies had started moving to Noida after the first lockdown, as the rent was less than half of Gurgaon's. Noida's share of overall leasing inched higher than that of Gurgaon during April-June 2020 for the first time.

Why Noida Is Lagging Behind

The main reason why Noida is behind Gurgaon is due to the shortage of new office space in Noida to meet the demand. Despite there being a demand for rental space in Noida due to high rentals in Gurgaon, the companies are still choosing to stay in Gurgaon because no major developer has any space left in Noida. However, builders in Noida said a key advantage of working for them was a marked improvement in infrastructure.

“Gurgaon continues to enjoy a higher percentage share of leasing, but Noida’s share of leasing is increasing at a fast pace due to growing infrastructure and comparatively cheaper rents,” ET quoted Vibhor Jain, managing director, North India, at Cushman & Wakefield.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, flexible workspace operators continued to lease space in the Gurgaon CBD and Noida submarkets, given strong demand from enterprises for managed office services. With employees returning to work, rising occupancy levels and strong hiring trends are also driving greater leasing activity.