New Delhi: Nokia suspended its operations at its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu last week, after few employees tested positive for Coronavirus, Reuters reported. Even though the company did not quote an exact figure of employees who had tested positive, the report said that there at least 42 of them.

Notably, the plant had been operating in a restricted manner ever since the Centre announced the easing of the restrictions to fix the economy. The company also said that it was following all social distancing norms.

The company now hopes to restart operations soon at a restricted level.

Prior to this, Chinese handset maker Oppo had suspended operations at its Noida factory till the time it completes screening of all 3,000 employees at the plant. The company had resumed the operations after it got permission from the UP government for it with around 30 per cent of employees.

“As an organisation that places the safety of all employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated the COVID 19 testing for over 3,000 employees, for which results are awaited,” Oppo had said in a statement.