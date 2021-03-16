New Delhi: In a bid to trim costs and invest more in research capabilities, Nokia has reportedly planned to cut over 10,000 jobs within the next two years. Also Read - Nokia Wins $14.1 Million NASA Award to Set up 4G Network on The Moon

In a statement, the Finnish telecom company said that it expects about 600 million euros (USD 715 million) to 700 million euros of restructuring and associated charges by 2023.

The company expects the restructuring to lower its cost base by about 600 million euros by the end of 2023. Half of the savings are expected to be realised in 2021.

“These savings will offset increased investments in research and development and future capabilities and costs related to salary inflation”, the company said.