Provident Fund Alert, EPF Account Nominee Details: EPF members must file their e-nomination as early as possible to provide social security to their families and get Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefit online. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers can change their nominee by registering a new PF account nominee. The EPFO subscribers can submit EPF, EPS nomination online by logging the EPFO website – epfindia.gov.in.Also Read - Provident Fund: Here’s How EPFO Subscribers Can Submit PF Nominations Online | Step-by-step Guide Here

Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation or EPFO is responsible for regulating and managing provident funds, pension funds and mandatory life insurance. It is important to know that EPF account holders can change the EPF or PF nominee by filing new PF nomination. The provident fund subscribers don’t need to ask the EPFO for change in the PF nominee and they simply submit the details online. The name of the PF nominee mentioned in the latest PF nomination will be considered as the final one whereas the earlier PF nomination will be considered invalid by the PF account holder after fresh PF nomination. Also Read - Dearness Allowance Hike to 31 Per Cent For Central Govt Employees Effective From This Date

A step-by-step guide to change nominee in EPF account online