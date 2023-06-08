Home

Non-Bank Companies Can Issue e-RUPI Vouchers: Reserve Bank of India | 5 Key Points

India's digital voucher, e-RUPI was launched in August 2021; it rides on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Non-Bank Companies Can Issue e-RUPI Vouchers: Reserve Bank of India | Key Points (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: In order to broaden the scope of the issuance of e-RUPI vouchers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday (June 8) announced that now non-bank companies can also issue e-RUPI vouchers.

“These measures will make the benefits of the eRUPI digital voucher accessible to a wider set of users and further deepen the penetration of digital payments in the country,” said Das.

What is e-RUPI?

The digital solution e-RUPI was launched by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in association with Department of Financial Services (DFS), National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and partner banks, in August 2021.

The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the merchants accepting e-RUPI. e-RUPI would be shared with the beneficiaries for a specific purpose or activity by organizations or Government via SMS or QR code.

This contactless e-RUPI is easy, safe and secure as it keeps the details of the beneficiaries completely confidential. The entire transaction process through this voucher is relatively faster and at the same time reliable, as the required amount is already stored in the voucher.

Key Things To Know

At present, banks issue purpose-specific vouchers on behalf of Central and State Governments and to a limited extent on behalf of corporations. The central bank has also decided to allow the issuance of RuPay Prepaid Forex cards by banks in India for use at ATMs, PoS machines and online merchants overseas. Meanwhile, the RuPay debit and credit cards issued by banks in India have gained international acceptance through bilateral arrangements with international partners and co-badging arrangements with international card schemes. “In order to expand payment options for Indians travelling abroad, it has been decided to allow the issuance of RuPay Prepaid Forex cards by banks in India for use at ATMs, PoS machines and online merchants overseas. Further, RuPay Debit, Credit, and Prepaid Cards will be enabled for issuance in foreign jurisdictions, which can be used internationally, including in India. These measures will expand the reach and acceptance of RuPay cards globally,” RBI said. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent while the MPC also decided by a majority of five out of six members to remain focused on the ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance. The repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5 per cent, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate remains at 6.25 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate are unchanged at 6.75 per cent.

