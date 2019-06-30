New Delhi: The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder was cut by over Rs 100 per per 14.2 kg cylinder on the back of softening international rates. The new prices will come into effect from July 1, 2019.

“The price of non-subsidised LPG in Delhi will decrease by Rs 100.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1 based on LPG prices in international market and US dollar-rupee exchange rate. Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 100.50 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs 637 per cylinder in place of Rs 737.50 per cylinder,” India Oil Corporation (IOC) said in a statement.

“As domestic LPG prices are subsidised by the Government, the effective price after subsidy to consumer will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder for the month of July 2019. The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 142.65 per cylinder) by the central government and is being transferred to the bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill,” it added.

The price cut comes a month after LPG saw a rate hike of 3.65 per cent with effect from June 1. Following the hike, the Trinamool Congress took to the streets and protested against the Narendra Modi-led government.

Congress had also expressed concern over the increase in the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cooking gas cylinders on the first day of the second term of the Modi government.

“The government has created a crisis before the people by increasing the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders for the fourth consecutive month,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said while addressing a press conference.