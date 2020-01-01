New Delhi: Non-subsidised LPG prices have increased from today onwards, making it the fifth straight monthly rise within a month.

As per the price rise, the price rise has been Rs 19 per cylinder in Delhi. Now, a cylinder will cost Rs 714 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the price has risen by 19.5 per cylinder. A cylinder in Mumbai will now cost Rs 684.50.

As per price rise, a cylinder in Kolkata and Chennai will cost Rs 747 per and Rs 734 respectively.

LPG price has burned a hole in common man’s pocket, as it has registered an increase of Rs 140 since August.

Notably, consumers buy non-subsidised cooking gas after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates. The government provides the subsidy amount directly in the bank accounts of the consumers. This subsidy amount depends on changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate.