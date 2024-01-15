Home

Good News For North East: Bagdogra Airport In Darjeeling To Undergo Major Upgrades For Increased Passenger Capacity; Key Points

Nestled in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, Bagdogra Airport is ready to enter a new phase of progress. Soon, a sprawling new terminal will rise to meet the increase in air travellers and augment the airport's connectivity.

Siliguri: Bagdogra Airport, near Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, has major upgrades on the horizon. Building plans are in place, with construction expected to kick off next month. The core aim is a brand-new terminal designed to handle more passengers than the current building. This expansion decision aligns with the surge in air travel in the area. Presently, the existing terminal is brimming full, thereby strained to contain the spike in the number of passengers. However, the anticipated terminal will ease this overcrowding, guaranteeing a more roomy and efficient space for travelers, as per a report carried by the news agency IANS.

Significance Of Bagdogra Airport’s Expansion

The unfolding of Bagdogra Airport promises several upsides for the locale. Primarily, it boosts connectivity and reachability; tourists and business travelers can access Siliguri and nearby areas with ease. This development, in turn, will fuel tourism and trade growth across the region.

“The tender acceptance process was completed in November last year and the process for the examination of bids and their finalisation was completed in December. The initial corpus of Rs 883.80 crore for the first phase of expansion is also available and work is all set to start next month,” a source from the advisory committee of the Bagdogra Airport was quoted saying in the report.

First Phase of Expansion Completion Date

The first phase of the expansion is expected to be completed in 30 months and the entire project is expected to be done by 2029. The expansion was necessitated by the fact that Bagdogra Airport remains overcrowded year-round as its capacity is just 5,000 passengers, whereas the daily footfall is around 20,000 passengers.

Construction of New Terminal Building To Start Soon

It is learned that the processes for inviting tenders for the project started after the acquisition of 104 acres of land. The construction of the new terminal building will be done at a cost of Rs 950.45 crore and the total project cost was estimated at Rs 1,884 crore. The new terminal building’s area will be one lakh square feet, and the expansion work will involve the construction of 10 new aerobridges. The work on six of them will be completed in the first phase.

(With inputs from agencies)

