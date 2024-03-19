Home

Northeast’s First Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express; Schedule, Route, Ticket Price Details

The entire train journey takes 5hr 30 mins in total, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey.

Vande Bharat Express Trains: (22227) The Vande Bharat Express train runs between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Guwahati (GHY). Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express train covers a total distance of 409 kilometers with an average speed of 74.36 Kmph. The train passes through 7 popular railway stations to reach Guwahati (GHY). The entire train journey takes 5hr 30 mins in total, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey. The train offers travellers multiple class coaches to select train seats/berths from – the classes are Executive Class(EC), AC Chair Car(CC).

Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Timetable

Operating six days a week, it is set to be the third Vande Bharat in West Bengal after the NJP- Howrah and Howrah-Puri trains. The semi-high speed train (Up-22227-Down-22228) will cover around 410 km within 6 hours.

Running Days: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

From Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri

Guwahati: 16:30 PM

Kamakhya: 16.40 PM

New Bongaigaon: 18.35 PM

Kokrajhar: 18.56 PM

New Alipurduar: 19.48 PM

New Cooch Behar: 20.02 PM

New Jalpaiguri: 22.00 PM

From New Jalpaiguri To Guwahati

New Jalpaiguri: 06:10 AM

New Cooch Behar: 07.35 AM

New Alipurduar: 07.50 AM

Kokrajhar: 08.40 AM

New Bongaigaon: 09.13 AM

Kamakhya: 11.18 AM

Guwahati: 11.40 AM

Guwahati-New Jaipaiguri Vade Bharat Halt Station:

Guwahati

Kamakhya Junction

New Bongaigaon Junction

Kokrajhar

New Alipurduar

New Cooch Behar Junction

New Jalpaiguri Junction

The Executive chair cars of Vande Bharat Express have a seating capacity of 52 each, normal Chair cars have a seating capacity of 78 each and the driving trailer coaches have a seating capacity of 44 each.

