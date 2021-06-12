New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are slowly declining, the Northern Railways on Saturday decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of the Delhi Division. In an effort to prevent unnecessary crowding at the railway stations, the Northern Railways has increased the platform ticket price to Rs 30. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways See Rise in Train Ticket Reservations as States Start Unlock Process

“It has been decided to re-start the sale of platform tickets at eight major stations of Delhi Division. The rates of the platform ticket have been increased to Rs 30 per platform ticket in order to prevent unnecessary crowding at the station,” Northern Railways said in a statement. Also Read - Centre Approves Allocation Of 5MHz 4G Spectrum For Railways; Rs 25,000 Crore For Signal Modernisation

Notably, the decision from the Northern Railways has been taken after reviewing the situation of Covid-19 pandemic to facilitate the passenger services. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: South Eastern Railway Cancels Special Trains Between Delhi, Bhubaneswar | Full List Here

As per the latest updates from the Northern Railways, the passengers now can avail the platform ticket facility at New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Cantt railway stations.

At other stations, the decision to restart sale of tickets will be taken as per the demand. The announcement was made by Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, in a statement.

On the other hand, the national capital on Friday recorded 238 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in nearly three months, and 24 more deaths, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.31 per cent. As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 to 24,772.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 305 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths. On March 8, Delhi had recorded 239 cases and on March 9, the tally was 320, according to official data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had said that the coronavirus situation was “quite under control” as he had announced certain relaxations in the lockdown in the city. “Bringing back the economy on track is crucial as the situation of coronavirus is improving,” he had said.