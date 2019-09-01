New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday allayed fears of job losses due to merger of banks.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai today, the Finance Minister assured that not even a single employee will lose his or her job following the mergers.

In a major reform measure, the Central government on Friday announced the merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four entities, which includes the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India with Punjab National Bank.

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will be merged into one entity, while Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be amalgamated into a single entity. Similarly, Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank will become one entity. The Finance Minister further said that the Bank of India and Central Bank of India would remain independent.

After the amalgamation, only 12 PSBs will be left in India from the 27 earlier. Further speaking on the ‘alleged job cuts’ the minister today added that most of the employment in the economic sector is generated by the informal sector which remains undocumented.

Meanwhile, concerns of a slowing economy have racked up again as severe slowdown in manufacturing activity in the country pulled India’s GDP growth rate in first quarter (Q1) ended June down to 5 per cent, marking the fourth successive quarter of decline in growth on the trot. From 8 per cent during Q1 of 2018-19 to 5 per cent in this quarter, the GDP has fallen by three per cent in barely a year.

The recent instances of low demand across sector and low manufacturing activity among others have resulted in criticism of the government from several quarters along with that from the political adversaries.

