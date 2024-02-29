By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Worried About Not Having PAN Card? Here’s How To Get It Instantly
Here's how to get a PAN card in 10 minutes. Check out all the steps.
New Delhi: Do you have a PAN card? If yes, then it’s fine, but if you do not have it, this article is for you. In recent times, acquiring a PAN (Permanent Account Number) has become a swift and easy task with the introduction of the E-PAN system. This functionality empowers individuals to get a PAN number in a short interval of 5 minutes. The E-PAN system has thereby streamlined the processes of opening a bank account, filing tax returns, and facilitating other financial transactions promptly and seamlessly.
Moreover, the convenience gets amplified with E-PAN sending the PAN number through email, making it more accessible in comparison to a physical PAN card.
What is PAN?
As per the Income Tax website, PAN stands for Permanent Account Number. The PAN is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. Also, the PAN is issued in the form of a laminated plastic card (commonly known as a PAN card).
Here is an illustrative PAN for your consideration: ALWFG5809L
Notably, the fourth character of PAN represents the status of the PAN holder. For an example, a partnership firm is represented by the character ‘F’ (e.g. ALWFG5809L).
Steps To Get PAN Card Online:
- Go to the NSDL or UTIITSL websites and find the ‘New PAN’ section. Then, fill in the form 49A properly, and in the process, clear the processing fee as well.
- Once you have submitted the form, you’ll receive a slip acknowledging your submission. It will contain a unique 15-digit number.
- For your application to be authenticated, you can simply use an Aadhaar OTP for e-signing. Or, you can mail the required documents to the NSDL/UTIITSL office within a fortnight.
- After the verification process, which takes around 15 days, your newly made PAN card will be sent to the address you provided earlier.
Need For Instant PAN
Understanding the necessity of an immediate e-PAN has grown clearer as technology advances. In the past, getting a PAN card involved tedious paperwork, but thanks to the advent of contemporary technology, a PAN card can now be effortlessly obtained as an e-PAN for free.
How To Get Instant PAN
- Go to the Income Tax e-filing webpage.
- Find the ‘Instant E-PAN option on the site’; it’s one of the ‘Quick Links’. Click on that.
- Next, you submit your Aadhaar details. After that, you will see an option saying ‘Get New E-PAN’; tap on it. You will then have to consent by clicking on ‘I confirm that’, to provide your Aadhaar details.
- Post this, and by linking your registered mobile number to Aadhaar, they’ll send an OTP to your number for verification. When they ask for it, just punch in the OTP received.
- Double-check that everything you provided in your Aadhaar is displayed for you.
- Now, you can then hit the ‘Confirm and continue with e-KYC data” button.
- In no time, you will get your e-PAN generated and directly sent to your registered email after a successful application.
