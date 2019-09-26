New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met chiefs of private sector banks and financial institutions in New Delhi today and said she hasn’t heard of liquidity as a problem from anybody till today.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on her meeting with private sector banks and financial institutions: I have not heard liquidity as a problem from anybody here today. pic.twitter.com/jvoIVvLLW4 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

“I have not heard liquidity as a problem from anybody here today,” she said, adding, “Many of the MFIs and micro-finance units which have come here are in deep country, they said that in those areas there is still demand and they are extending loans. All of them clearly voiced a positive growth which is a good encouraging story.”