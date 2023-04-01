Home

Not Just Layoff, Google To Stop Free Snacks, Other Perks To Employees To Save Money

Google is planning to reduce some of its company-wide perks.

New Delhi: Google has always been rated as one of the best workplaces, thanks to the perks the firm offers to its employees. However, these perks have become expensive for the company and now Google is planning to cut down on some of its excess expenses.

According to a report by Business Insider, the tech giant is planning to reduce some of its company-wide perks, including micro kitchens that provide free snacks, laundry services, and company lunches. Along with this, Google will also slow down its hiring process to save costs.

A memo sent by CFO Ruth Porat to employees stated that Google is planning to close some of the “micro kitchens” at its office locations worldwide. Notably, these kitchens offer free snacks like cereal, espresso, and seltzer water to Google employees.

As part of cost-cutting measures, Google is also planning to stop spending on personal equipment like laptops.

As per the report, Ruth Porat said Google needs to use its funds more efficiently to focus more on higher-priority work. Porta, in the memo that was sent to the employees, stated further that the company will reduce the hiring pace as well.

However, Porat added that the perk adjustments will vary based on office location needs and the requirements or trends in each office space.

Talking about the cost-cutting measure, Google spokesperson Ryan Lamon told Gizmodo that Google has a company goal to make durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency.

He went on to say that as part of the move, Google is making some practical changes to help the company remain responsible stewards of resources while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits, and amenities.

Even as Google will continue to offer industry-leading perks, amenities and benefits, there will be some adjustments made to ensure better use of resources.

Earlier this year, Google had announced that it will be laying off 6 per cent of its working staff, amounting to 12,000 employees to help direct the company focus on its highest priorities that include Artificial intelligence.

