Not Just Store Openings, Tim Cook Has Larger Plans For His India Visit

India is a home to 1.4 billion people, arguably the most populous country in the world that hosts the largest young population. It's really hard for any business enterprise to overlook this country.

New Delhi: Tim Cook landed in India on Monday evening. Apple Inc.’s dreams of rupturing the Indian smartphone/gadget market is still far from a reality, but the chief executive officer of the world’s most valued brand has definitely taken his shot.

Apple BKC is opening for the public in Mumbai today, April 18. Apple Saket will be opened on April 20. For an onlooker, Cook’s visit is just the head of Apple visiting a country where its first company-owned outlet is opening. However, in the business world, when a person, whose minutes are billed in dollars, is taking days out of his/her schedule, then we know a lot is happening behind the curtains.

Tim Cook’s ‘Desi Connect’

One of the oldest and most effective ways to connect with the masses of a different community or culture is to imbibe it, or at least make an attempt to do so. Tim Cook also used the age-old trick when he shared a tweet thanking actor Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to Vada Pav.

“Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!”, Cook wrote on Twitter.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

“At Apple, our mission is to enrich lives and empower people around the world,” Cook said in a statement on Sunday. “India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity.”

Cook Meets Indian Business Magnates

Apple Inc’s CEO’s schedule has a tight schedule in India. As per an ET report quoting sources, Cook has already met with Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries at the latter’s famed mansion, Antilia. The report also mentioned that he met with Tata Sons’ chairman N Chandrasekharan upon landing in India.

Cook’s enthusiasm to meet two giants in the Indian business sector the same day he landed in India itself means business. Apple Inc. has strategic partnerships with both Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio to sell its products in India. Apple BKC is located at the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai. On the other hand, Tata Group is in talks with Taiwan-based iPhone manufacturer Wistron Corporation for months to take over its major plant near Bengaluru, as per a Bloomberg report published in January.

Cook To Meet Top Indian Policymakers

Tim Cook is also scheduled to meet at least two Indian lawmakers during this visit to India, according to a Reuters report quoting sources. The Apple CEO will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chndrasekhar, said the report. These meetings, in the backdrop of Apple’s plans to move its production out of China, should be seen from the ambition of the tech giant to expand in India like never before.

Smartphones worth of around $9 billion were exported from India between April 2022 and February 2023 and iPhones accounted for more than 50 per cent of that, as per data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

