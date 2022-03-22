New Delhi: In the first such hike this year, petrol and diesel prices were increased on Tuesday by 80 paise a litre each as state oil firms ended an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 96.21 per litre as against Rs 95.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 86.67 per litre to Rs 87.47, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.Also Read - Coffee, Tea, Others Daily Products Become Dearer. Full List of Expensive Items

In Mumbai, the petrol price has been hiked by Rs 0.84 per litre to Rs 110.82 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.86 to Rs 95 per litre.

The increase comes in March, the last month of the 2021-22 financial year. Apart from fuel, prices of many other commodities have also gone up.

Prices Of These Commodities Have Been Increased

Packaged Milk: Cooperative milk federations including Mother Dair, Parag and Amul have increased the rates of their products by Rs 2 per litre. In a similar move, Madhya Pradesh’s Sanchi milk cooperative increased the price of their product by Rs 5 per litre.

LPG: The rates of domestic cooking gas LPG were also increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Tuesday in line with a spike in international energy prices. Now, after the price hike, a 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 949.50 in Delhi.

CNG: The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) used in vehicles was recently hiked by 50 paise in Delhi on March 8, neighbouring cities in National Capital Region (NCR) by Rs 1 per kg.

Other FMCG Products: According to a PTI report, FMCG major HUL and Nestle have already increased the prices of food items such as tea, coffee and noodles, passing off some burden to the consumers to maintain margins.

The reports had claimed that HUL had hiked prices of Bru coffee, Brooke Bond tea etc as the company was facing inflationary pressure.

While Nestle India has increased the price of its popular Maggi noodles by 9 to 16 per cent, it has also taken a price hike for milk and coffee powder, the reports added.

