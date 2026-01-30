Home

Not just the budget, but from taxes to FASTag and PAN to LPG rates, these 5 rules are coming into effect from February 1

If you're thinking that the budget will be presented on the first of next month, then this news may prove useful. In fact, not only the budget, but also the rates of FASTag, PAN cards, LPG, and cigarettes may increase on that date. Let's tell you what important changes are coming from February 1st.

The first of next month is going to be very special. For the first time in history, the national budget will be presented on Sunday, February 1. It is is not only significant for the Union Budget to be presented in Parliament, but many financial rules related to the common man’s pocket and daily life will also change from this day. On the first of every month, the government and banks implement some new changes, but February is special because it sets the direction for the new financial year. From gas cylinder prices to banking and FASTag , many things are going to change in your financial world from February 1st.

These 5 rules will change from February 1

1. Union Budget 2026 and rumors of changes in tax rules

On February 1st, the Finance Minister will present the budget in Parliament. The entire nation is keenly watching to see if there will be any changes to the income tax slabs. The middle class is hoping that the standard deduction limit may be increased. Any major budget announcement will impact your future savings and tax liability. Although budget announcements take effect in the next financial year, market and economic sentiments change from that day onwards.

2. New prices of LPG gas cylinders

Oil companies review LPG prices on the first of every month. At 6 a.m. on February 1st, it will become clear whether domestic and commercial gas cylinders will become cheaper or more expensive. Given the recent fluctuations in international crude oil prices, the common man is hoping for some relief. If prices rise, your household budget could be affected.

3. FASTag KYC deadline

If you use a FASTag in your car, this news is crucial for you. NHAI has made it mandatory to update your KYC for FASTags under the “One Vehicle, One FASTag” rule. If you haven’t completed your FASTag’s KYC process by January 31st, your FASTag may be blacklisted or deactivated starting February 1st. This means you may have to pay double the toll tax at toll plazas.

4. Changes related to banking and savings accounts

Many major public and private banks are making changes to their service charges and savings account rules effective February 1. This could include changes to penalties for not maintaining a minimum balance, or to checkbook and IMPS transaction fees. Some banks may also announce changes to their fixed deposit ( FD ) interest rates. Customers are advised to carefully read any communications from their banks to avoid unwanted charges.

5. PAN-Aadhaar linking and other financial deadlines

To maintain financial integrity, the government is emphasizing the linking of PAN and Aadhaar. Although the deadline has been extended several times, starting February 1st, restrictions may become more stringent, including the suspension of transactions if KYC is not updated in demat accounts and mutual fund folios. Additionally, some banks may implement new rules regarding credit card reward points and extra charges on rent payments from this date.

