New Delhi: Apple Inc. is reportedly planning to release its four iPhone 14 models, including Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max on September. About two months later, around the time of Diwali, Apple will start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report cited sources saying iPhone 14 will be manufactured locally in India in about two months after its initial release in China. It also said that Apple, which for ages manufactured most of its iPhones in China, is seeking alternatives amid the US-China tussle. Apart from the tussle with the Biden administration, Beijing's 'zero-COVID' policy that imposed harsh lockdowns leading to disrupted economic activity is also cited as a reason for Apple eyeing the Indian market for production.

Analysts at TF International Securities Group are expecting Apple to ship the next set of iPhones from both India and China at roughly the same time, the report added. It also said people from Foxconn Technology Group, the primary manufacturer of iPhones, studied the process of shipping components from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant in Chennai. The first set of 'Made in India' iPhone 14 is expected by late October or November. "An ambitious target would be the Diwali festival that behind Oct 24", said the Bloomberg report quoting a source.

Apple has refused to comment on the latest development at this moment. Amid global outrage, US sanctions, and the infamous ‘zero-COVID’ policy, Beijing is presently walking on thin ice even though it continues to be the hub of iPhone manufacturing. But India has been touted as a viable alternative and iPhone being manufactured in India will mark a major milestone in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.