Not Manchester United or Liverpool, Ambani Eyes THIS English Club To Enter The Football Arena

Arsenal Holdings Limited owns 100 per cent of Arsenal Football Club and Arsenal Holdings Limited is 100% owned by KSE UK INC. KSE UK INC is 100% owned by E. Stanley Kroenke.

Not Manchester United or Liverpool, Ambani Eyes THIS English Club To Enter The Football Arena

New Delhi: It’s not Manchester United or Liverpool, according to the latest reports, India’s second richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is looking to take over London-based football club Arsenal.

“Ambani’s son Akash, 31, is, reported to be a big Arsenal fan and The Athletic has been told by sources who have to remain anonymous to protect business interests that the London club is the one the family would go for if they did enter the football world,” according to The Athletic.

Arsenal Holdings Limited owns 100 per cent of Arsenal Football Club and Arsenal Holdings Limited is 100% owned by KSE UK INC. KSE UK INC is 100% owned by E. Stanley Kroenke.

Last month, The Mirror claimed that Mukesh Ambani was considering a bid for Liverpool with FSG reportedly seeking around £4bn for the club.

“There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool … FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club,” according to a statement by FSG.