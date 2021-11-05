Mumbai: The Reliance Industries on Friday rejected the media reports of Mukesh Ambani and family relocating to London, saying Ambani Ambani family has no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London.Also Read - Reliance Jiophone Next Worth Rs 6,499 Can Be Bought with EMI as Low as Rs 300. Here's How

"A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family's plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London. Reliance will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world," the company said in a statement.

Giving further details, the RIL group company said that the company which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

The reports circulated in media after the Reliance acquired the London property for Rs 592 crore. At present, the Ambani family lives in a 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

The company said that the acquisition of Stoke Park estate will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group, Reliance said. “Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally, the company said.