New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman and Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday addressed the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress and said nothing can stop India's rise, not even the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Saying that the pandemic is the chance to create history, he called everyone to do it together under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is our chance to create history. Let's do it! Let's do it together, under the leadership of our Prime Minister," he said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairman said India is today among the best digitally-connected nations in the world.

Ambani said India has the historic opportunity to become the world’s pre-eminent digital society with ease of living for all.

“My conviction comes from the enormous transformative power of the digital technologies,” he said.

India, he said, has two unique strengths – the confluence of three D’s vibrant democracy, young demography and digital transformation, and the visionary and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the outbreak of COVID-19 posed life-threatening challenges, high-speed 4G connectivity infrastructure has proved to be India’s Digital Lifeline, he said.

Throughout 2020, India worked online, studied online, shopped online, received healthcare online, socialised online, played online. “Simply put, India thrived online.”

With the coronavirus induced recession behind, Ambani said the Indian economy will not only bounce back but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration.

“India can and India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a USD 5 trillion economy,” he said. “It will be a more equal India, with increased incomes, increased employment, and improved quality of life for 1 billion Indians at the middle and bottom of the economic pyramid.”