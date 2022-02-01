New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as “disappointing”, and said that it has nothing to ease the burden of common masses hit by the rising inflation amid Covid-19.Also Read - PM Modi Calls Budget 2022 ‘Progressive’, Says It Will Strengthen Economy, Ensure Bright Future For Youth

"People had high hopes from the Union Budget in Covid times. It has disappointed masses. The budget has nothing for the common people. It has nothing to ease the inflation," Kejriwal posted in Hindi on Twitter on Tuesday.

करोना काल में लोगों को बजट से बहुत उम्मीद थी। बजट ने लोगों को मायूस किया। आम जनता के लिए बजट में कुछ नहीं है। महंगाई कम करने के लिए कुछ नहीं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the budget, saying it would benefit all via “more investment, more infrastructure, more growth”, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted it for its lack of provisions for the “salaried and middle class, the poor and deprived, youth, farmers and MSMEs”.

