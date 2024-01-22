Nova Agritech IPO Fully Subscribed Within An Hour | Check Key Details Here

Home

Nova Agri Sciences for funding working capital requirements. Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. At the upper-end of the price band, the maiden public issue is expected to mobilise Rs 143.81 crore.

Nova Agritech IPO: Subscription for the Nova Agritech Limited IPO started today and it has received tremendous response from investors. The IPO got fully susbscribed within an hour. Nova Agritech’s 2.54 crore share offer received bids for 2.63 crore shares in less than an hour. The company has set a price band of Rs 39 to Rs 41 per share for the issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 77.58 lakh equity shares by a shareholder Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao, who owns 11.9 per cent stake in the company.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 14.20 crore will be utilised for investment in its subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences for setting up a new formulation plant, Rs 10.49 crore for funding capital expenditure by Nova Agritech and towards expansion of its existing formulation plant.

It will also use Rs 26.65 crore for funding of working capital requirements of Nova Agritech and Rs 43.36 crore for investment in

Incorporated in 2007, the firm manufactures, distributes and markets a wide range of product categories consisting of soil health management products, crop nutrition, bio stimulant, bio pesticide, integrated pest management (IPM) products and crop protection products.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Bajaj Capital Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Meanwhile, Indian stock indices traded sharply higher Tuesday at the opening bell and were just shy of their all-time highs.

Benchmark indices–Sensex and Nifty–were 0.7-0.8 per cent higher from the Saturday closing. Among the widely-tracked Nifty 50 stocks, 39 advanced and the rest 11 declined at the opening bell.

