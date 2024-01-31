Home

Nova Agritech Shares Make Strong Debut on D-Street | Check Key Details Here

The stock listed at Rs 56, up 36.58 percent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 43.39 percent to Rs 58.79.

New Delhi: Nova Agitech shares climbed nearly 37 percent on Wednesday in its debut trade against the issue price of Rs 41. The stock listed at Rs 56, up 36.58 percent from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 43.39 percent to Rs 58.79. The stock made its debut at Rs 55, up 34.14 per cent at the National Stock Exchange (NSE). To recall, the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Nova Agritech got subscribed a whopping 109.36 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday, with heavy participation coming in from institutional investors.

The Rs 143.81 crore-IPO had a price range of Rs 39-41 a share.

The IPO of the manufacturer of agricultural products had a fresh issue of up to Rs 112 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 77,58,620 equity shares. Incorporated in 2007, the firm manufactures, distributes and markets soil health management products, crop nutrition, biostimulants, bio-pesticide, integrated pest management products and crop protection products.

(With PTI Inputs)

