Nova Agritech Shares Surge Over 13 Percent on Tuesday | Check Key Details Here

The shares of Nova Agritech, with a market cap of Rs 603 crore, had closed at rs 60.28 in the last trading session.

Share Market News: In the volatile market, the share of Nova Agritech registered a rise of 13.75 percent and was trading at Rs 68.57 at around 12 noon. The shares of Nova Agritech, with a market cap of Rs 603 crore, had closed at rs 60.28 in the last trading session. The counter opened at Rs 60.21 and went on to hit the day’s high of Rs 68.95. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 68.

The counter has gained after four days of consecutive falls. The 52-week high of Nova Agritech Limited shares is Rs 77.20 while the 52-week low level is Rs 55. Nova Agritech Limited is a company recently listed in the stock market, whose shares have given a return of 13.25 percent to investors in the last one month. On Wednesday, January 31, the shares of Nova Agritech Limited were at the level of Rs 57.5, from which till the level of Rs 65.35, investors have got a return of more than 13 percent.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices began the trade on a weak note on Tuesday tracking sluggish global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130 points to 72,660.13 in early trade. The Nifty dipped 36.4 points to 22,085.65.

Later, both the benchmark indices recovered the early lost ground and were trading marginally higher. The 30-share BSE benchmark quoted 10.30 points up at 72,800.43, and the Nifty traded 8.85 points higher at 22,135.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower while Shanghai quoted in the green.

The US markets ended marginally lower on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 285.15 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark fell by 352.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 72,790.13 on Monday. The Nifty declined 90.65 points or 0.41 per cent to 22,122.05.

“Volatility is expected this week due to F&O contract expiry,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 82.43 a barrel.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

