Home

Business

Nova Agritech Shares Surge Over 8 Percent As Company’s R&D Unit Get Recognition from Government

Nova Agritech Shares Surge Over 8 Percent As Company’s R&D Unit Get Recognition from Government

The 52-week high of shares of Nova Agritech Limited, which has a market cap of around Rs 623 crore, is Rs 78.47 and the 52-week low is Rs 55.

Image for representational purposes

Share Market News: The Shares of Nova Agritech surged over 8 percent on Wednesday i.e. February 28. The counter opened at Rs 58.64 and surged around 8.35 percent to touch day’s high of Rs 73. The surge in share price comes as the company has informed the stock market that its in-house research and development unit has received recognition from the Government of India.

Trending Now

The 52-week high of shares of Nova Agritech Limited, which has a market cap of around Rs 623 crore, is Rs 78.47 and the 52-week low is Rs 55. Shares of Nova Agritech Limited have given a return of 18 percent to investors in the last one month.

You may like to read

“The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of Government of India – Ministry of Science and Technology, New Delhi, has accorded prestigious recognition to in-house Research and development (R&D) Unit(s) of the Company located at Survey No. 251/A/1, Singannaguda Village, Mulugu Mandal, Siddipet District, Telangana, by the letter dated 22nd February, 2024 (the same was received by the Company today i.e. 27th February, 2024 vide email),” the company said in a exchange filing.

Meanwhile, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the trade on an optimistic note on Wednesday but later quoted flat in a highly volatile trade amid mixed global market cues.

Derivatives expiry on Thursday also fuelled volatility in the domestic market, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 83.06 points to 73,178.28 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 27.95 points to 22,226.30. But, later both the benchmark indices were oscillating between highs and lows.

Among the Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers. Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul quoted with gains while Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. The US markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not an investment advice

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.