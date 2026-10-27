November Bank Holiday: Banks to remain closed for Diwali, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti; check city-wise list here

Bank customers should check the November 2026 holiday calendar before visiting branches. Banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, will observe holidays based on regional festivals and state-specific occasions. The exact closure dates will differ across cities

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New Delhi: Banks across India will observe several holidays in November 2026. The closures will depend on regional festivals, state-specific occasions, and weekends. The customers of public and private sector lenders, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, should check the holiday schedule before planning branch visits. It is important to note that the month will see bank closures for festivals such as Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti, along with regional observances.

Bank holidays vary by state, and branches will remain closed on different dates depending on local festivals and occasions. The customers must also note that the banks will also remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Customers are advised to complete urgent branch-related work in advance to avoid delays.

Bank Holidays in November 2026

November 9: Diwali, Laxmi Puja and Govardhan Pooja

Banks in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow will remain closed on November 9 for Diwali-related celebrations, including Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

November 10: Diwali, Bali Pratipada and Vikram Samvat New Year

Bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur will remain closed on November 10. The holiday covers observances such as Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 11: Bhai Dooj and other regional festivals

Banks in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla will observe a holiday on November 11 for occasions including Bhai Dooj, Ningol Chakkouba, Laxmi Puja and Chitragupt Jayanti. Gangtok will have three consecutive days of bank closures from November 9 to 11.

November 13: Wangala Festival

Bank branches in Shillong will remain closed on November 13 for the Wangala Festival, a regional celebration observed in Meghalaya.

November 16: Chhath Puja

Banks in Patna and Ranchi will be closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti or Dala Chhath.

November 20: Igas-Bagwal

Dehradun will observe a bank holiday on November 20 for Igas-Bagwal, a regional festival celebrated in Uttarakhand.

November 23: Seng Kut Snem

Banks in Shillong will remain closed on November 23 for Seng Kut Snem, an annual festival celebrated in Meghalaya.

November 24: Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima

Banks will remain closed on November 24 in several cities for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima. The affected cities include Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

November 27: Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Banks in Bengaluru will remain closed on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi, a festival observed in Karnataka.