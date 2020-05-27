New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has launched an app through which people across the country can book their cooking gas on instant messaging application WhatsApp. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Check Latest Fuel Rates as on December 16

"From today (Tuesday), Bharat Gas (its LPG brand) customers across the country can book their cooking gas on WhatsApp," BPCL said in a statement adding that it has introduced a Whatsapp business channel to facilitate cylinder booking.

Launching the application, BPCL Marketing Director Arun Singh said, "The provision to book LPG from Whatsapp will make it even simpler for customers. Since Whatsapp is the one of the most commonly used apps, for the younger and older generation alike, being there on this platform will bring us closer to our customers."

WhatsApp booking can be done on BPCL Smartline number — 1800224344 — from the customer’s mobile number registered with the company.