New Delhi: Delhi Government has introduced a new policy for Electric Vehicles (EVs). People with old petrol and diesel vehicles will soon be able to get them retrofitted with electric kits, according to Economic Times. The Transport Department has started the registration of the vehicle centres that can fit the electric kits in the vehicles.
This step is expected to provide a major fillip to the electrification of vehicles in India. It will also be a step in the right direction towards meeting the zero carbon emissions target of 2070. According to the report, till now, ten manufacturers of electric kits have agreed to participate in the scheme.
How Will Old Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Be Converted To EVs?

- The people who are interested in getting their vehicles converted can register for the same with the Transport Department of the Delhi government, once registration starts.
- According to National Green Tribunal, diesel vehicles more than 10 years old cannot operate in Delhi-NCR, the age for petrol vehicles has been fixed at 15 years.
- The transport department will have a list of registered official installers.
- The installers will have to take authorisation from the manufacturers/ suppliers before fitting the kit in any vehicle.
- The suppliers have also been advised to provide proper training to the mechanics who will do the work through vehicle centres.
- The complete record of vehicles will have to be made available to the Ministry of Road by the supplier.
- The cost of getting converted one four-wheeler into an EV, according to ET, will come around Rs 3-5 lakh.