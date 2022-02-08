New Delhi: Delhi Government has introduced a new policy for Electric Vehicles (EVs). People with old petrol and diesel vehicles will soon be able to get them retrofitted with electric kits, according to Economic Times. The Transport Department has started the registration of the vehicle centres that can fit the electric kits in the vehicles.Also Read - 'Listen Kejriwal, Listen Yogi': CMs of UP, Delhi Indulge in Late-night Twitter War of Words After PM Modi's Parliament Speech

This step is expected to provide a major fillip to the electrification of vehicles in India. It will also be a step in the right direction towards meeting the zero carbon emissions target of 2070. According to the report, till now, ten manufacturers of electric kits have agreed to participate in the scheme.

How Will Old Petrol, Diesel Vehicles Be Converted To EVs?