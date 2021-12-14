New Delhi: One97 Communications Limited owned Paytm launched the feature to download international travel certificates on the Paytm app. The certificates can be downloaded through the Covid-19 vaccine finder on the company’s mini-app store. The vaccine finder was launched earlier, in 2021, to help users check the availability of Covid-19 vaccine slots, according to a report by Mint.Also Read - Delhi On Alert After Detection of 4 Fresh Omicron Cases; India's Tally Mounts to 45 | Key Points

The platform allows the search for slots using PIN codes. It also facilitates booking a slot directly, for the age groups of 18 and above. With the launch of the latest feature, the users can update their passport details to get WHO-DDCC: VC compliant vaccination certificates, the report further stated. Certificates of both Covaxin and Covishield are accepted in most of the countries across the globe. However, the travel guidelines are subjective and depend on the individual country.

The platform is available in 11 languages and allows users to get complete information about the vaccines. It also gives the user the option to choose between 1st and 2nd dose. In the report, Mint also stated that till now over 32 lakh slots have been booked through Paytm Covid-19 vaccine finder across 1,400 cities in India.

Over 14 lakh vaccination certificates have been downloaded through the app till now. and over 85 per cent of the users of the platform are above 18 years of age.