New Delhi: You can earn a cash prize up to Rs 15,000 from the central government. To bag the cool cash prize from the Narendra Modi government, you need to design a postal stamp.
- “Calling creative minds to participate in the postal stamp design competition on the theme – “विज्ञान से विकास – प्रौद्योगिकी से प्रगति”. ” MyGovIndia tweeted.
- “Submit your entry today and stand a chance to win cash prizes of upto ₹15,000,” MyGovIndia’s tweet says.
- “What are India’s biggest accomplishments in Science and Technology? Design a Postal Stamp on them and stand a chance to win up to Rs 15,000!” MyGovIndia tweeted.
- VIGYAN PRASAR, under the Aegis of Department of Science and Technology, announces a Postal stamp design competition as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav– to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.
- The entry will be received on the MyGov platform (www.mygov.in).
- The last date is September 15, 2021 till 11.45 pm.
- The first prize is Rs 15,000, second prize is 10,000, third prize is 5,000, and three consolation prize of Rs 2,000.
