New Delhi: You can earn a cash prize up to Rs 15,000 from the central government. To bag the cool cash prize from the Narendra Modi government, you need to design a postal stamp.

“Calling creative minds to participate in the postal stamp design competition on the theme – “विज्ञान से विकास – प्रौद्योगिकी से प्रगति”. ” MyGovIndia tweeted.

“Submit your entry today and stand a chance to win cash prizes of upto ₹15,000,” MyGovIndia’s tweet says.

“What are India’s biggest accomplishments in Science and Technology? Design a Postal Stamp on them and stand a chance to win up to Rs 15,000!” MyGovIndia tweeted.

VIGYAN PRASAR, under the Aegis of Department of Science and Technology, announces a Postal stamp design competition as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav– to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The entry will be received on the MyGov platform (www.mygov.in).

The last date is September 15, 2021 till 11.45 pm.

The first prize is Rs 15,000, second prize is 10,000, third prize is 5,000, and three consolation prize of Rs 2,000.

