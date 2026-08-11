Now, get a Senior Citizen Card at home for Rs 10; benefits, how to apply | Details here

Senior Citizen Card Apply Online: The government provides various benefits for people over 60. To take advantage of these benefits, it’s best to have a senior citizen card, which can be made from the comfort of your home for just 10 rupees. Follow the steps below.
Senior Citizen Card Online Process: In India, the government provides many special privileges and concessions to senior citizens aged 60 and above. Whether it’s priority at hospitals, travel discounts, or pension scheme benefits, having a Senior Citizen Card is essential. If you have an elderly person in your home, you can get them numerous benefits by getting this card made online. It costs just 10 rupees, and you can get it made from the comfort of your home using your phone or laptop.
When applying for a senior citizen card online, you should have certain documents ready. You will need to upload these documents during the card-making process.
This includes proof of age.
Aadhar card
PAN card
Passport
Voter ID card or
10th marksheet can do the job.
Similarly for residence certificate
Aadhar card
electricity or water bill
Ration card or
Passport or Voter ID card will do the job.
Additional documents
2 to 3 recent passport size photographs
Medical report/blood group certificate (some states require blood group and health information in their forms)
You can keep your mobile number etc. ready.
How to get a senior citizen card online?
Visit the e-district portal of your state or the official website of the Social Welfare Department.
There, create your account and login by clicking on Citizen Login or New User Registration.
Create your account and login by clicking on ‘Citizen Login’ or ‘New User Registration’ on the homepage.
After this, enter your name, father’s name, date of birth, gender and complete address correctly in the form that opens.
After this, upload all the documents like age and residence certificate and passport size photo etc.
After filling the form, recheck all the details once and then press the Submit button.
Pay the fee of Rs 10.
After this, save your application or acknowledgement number received.
After the verification is complete, download your Senior Citizen Card by logging in to this portal within 15-30 days.
What will happen by making a senior citizen card?
Having a Senior Citizen Card provides senior citizens with many benefits. For example, it entitles them to a 30% to 50% discount on buses. They also offer separate ticket counters and lower berths on the railways.
Apart from this, priority is given for OPD tokens, tests and meeting doctors in government and private hospitals.
Many hospitals and pathology labs also offer special discounts on treatment and medicines.
Holding a Senior Citizen Card also provides up to 0.50% higher interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) and RDs (RDs) at banks compared to regular citizens.
Similarly, Air India and many other airlines also offer up to 50% discount on base fare to senior citizen cardholders.