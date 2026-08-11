Now, get a Senior Citizen Card at home for Rs 10; benefits, how to apply | Details here

Senior Citizen Card Apply Online: The government provides various benefits for people over 60. To take advantage of these benefits, it's best to have a senior citizen card, which can be made from the

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/now-get-a-senior-citizen-card-at-home-for-rs-10-benefits-how-to-apply-details-here-8498698/ Copy

Now, get a Senior Citizen Card at home for Rs 10; benefits, how to apply | Details here (AI)

Senior Citizen Card Apply Online: The government provides various benefits for people over 60. To take advantage of these benefits, it’s best to have a senior citizen card, which can be made from the comfort of your home for just 10 rupees. Follow the steps below.

Senior Citizen Card Online Process: In India, the government provides many special privileges and concessions to senior citizens aged 60 and above. Whether it’s priority at hospitals, travel discounts, or pension scheme benefits, having a Senior Citizen Card is essential. If you have an elderly person in your home, you can get them numerous benefits by getting this card made online. It costs just 10 rupees, and you can get it made from the comfort of your home using your phone or laptop.

Keep these documents ready

When applying for a senior citizen card online, you should have certain documents ready. You will need to upload these documents during the card-making process.

This includes proof of age.

Aadhar card

PAN card

Passport

Voter ID card or

10th marksheet can do the job.

Similarly for residence certificate

Aadhar card

electricity or water bill

Ration card or

Passport or Voter ID card will do the job.

Additional documents

2 to 3 recent passport size photographs

Medical report/blood group certificate (some states require blood group and health information in their forms)

You can keep your mobile number etc. ready.

How to get a senior citizen card online?

Visit the e-district portal of your state or the official website of the Social Welfare Department.

There, create your account and login by clicking on Citizen Login or New User Registration.

Create your account and login by clicking on ‘Citizen Login’ or ‘New User Registration’ on the homepage.

After this, enter your name, father’s name, date of birth, gender and complete address correctly in the form that opens.

After this, upload all the documents like age and residence certificate and passport size photo etc.

After filling the form, recheck all the details once and then press the Submit button.

Pay the fee of Rs 10.

After this, save your application or acknowledgement number received.

After the verification is complete, download your Senior Citizen Card by logging in to this portal within 15-30 days.

What will happen by making a senior citizen card?