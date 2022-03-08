New Delhi: Scores of feature phone users will be able to make digital payments from today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled UPI123 feature, which will enable them to do UPI transactions without internet connections. At present, only smartphone users can use the UPI payment facility. However, with this new provision, individuals will be able to make direct payments via UPI via feature handset. These phones also have NUUP (National Unified USSD Platform) as an option for availing of basic payment services using the shortcode of *99#.Also Read - Navi Technologies To Launch Rs 4,000 Crore IPO. Here Is What We Know So Far

India has a large mobile phone consumer base of about 118 crore users. Of this, a significant number of users are still on feature phones. As per Statista, July 2021, about 74 crore users have smartphones. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Assistant Posts Ends Today, Apply Now at rbi.org.in

Why UPI Payments For Feature Phone Was Needed?

To deepen financial penetration, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said it is important to bring feature phone users into mainstream digital payments. In the first cohort of RBI Regulatory Sandbox, some innovators had successfully demonstrated their solutions for feature phone payments, under the theme of ‘Retail Payments’. Also Read - Indian Rupee Falls To Lifetime Low Of 76.98 Per Dollar Amidst Russia Ukraine War

“These products, coupled with other complimentary solutions, will facilitate UPI-based digital payment solutions on feature phones to promote wider digitisation. It is proposed to launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users. Further details will be announced shortly,” he said.

On the regulatory side, Ficci president Uday Shankar said the announcements regarding simplification and deepening of UPI will further enhance the outreach of digital payment system making it even more seamless. “As part of the transition from LIBOR, we also look forward to the guidelines on the use of interbank rate or alternative reference rate (ARR) as benchmarks for ECB/Trade Credit,” Shankar stated.

(With agency inputs)