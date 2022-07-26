New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is all set to start a campaign to link Voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards in Maharashtra from August 1, said Chief Election officer of Maharashtra Shrikant Deshpande. With an aim to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral roll and end duplicate entries in the same or different constituencies, the initiative will be introduced.Also Read - Global Passport Rank: Japanese Passport Strongest In The World. India at ...

Additionally, the poll panel has also made it easy for the voters to download the elector's photo identity card (e-EPIC) online.

What is EPIC Online?

e-EPIC is an electronic version of the voter ID card. It is issued in the portable document format (PDF) format with a size of about 250 KB. e-EPIC is a PDF version of the EPIC. Voters can store their cards on their mobile phones, upload them to Digi lockers, or print them and laminate them themselves.

Steps to download digital Voter ID Card

Go to https://www.nvsp.in/

Click on ‘Download e-EPIC Card’.

Login/Register as a new user.

Click on ‘e-EPIC Download’.

Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number.

Verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

Click on Download e-EPIC.

If Mobile number is not registered in Eroll, then follow these steps:

Click on e-KYC to complete the KYC.

Pass the Face liveness verification

Update your mobile number to complete KYC

Download e-EPIC.

You can search your name in Electoral Roll from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or http://electoralsearch.in/, note your EPIC number and then download e-EPIC

You can download e-EPIC from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ or Voter Helpline Mobile App using below steps:

1- Register/Login on Voter Portal

2- From menu navigation click on Download e-EPIC

3- Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

4- Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number (if mobile number registered with Eroll)

5- Click on Download e-EPIC