New Delhi: A Permanent Account Number, PAN is a ten-character long alpha-numeric unique identifier, issued by the Indian Income Tax Department. PAN card is one of the most important cards along with the Aadhaar Card in India. But what if you have lost your PAN card? Well, we got your back. In this article, we will help you to download an e-PAN card pdf. The process to download an e-PAN card online is fairly simple. You can also apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR.

Structure of PAN

PAN Card is a laminated card that comes with the size of bank cards. Every PAN contains ten digits made up of a specified alphabet and letter combination. The first five characters are always alphabets, with four numerals and another alphabet following.

Here’s How To Download e-PAN Card? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Click on the link given here: https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

On the homepage, you will get two options: Acknowledgement Number or PAN.

Click on any one option.

Through PAN

For the PAN option, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN card number.

Enter your Aadhaar Number(Only for individuals), date of birth, GSTN (Optional), and catch code.

Tick the acceptance box after reading the instructions.

Now click on Submit option.

Your e-Pan card PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Through Acknowledgement Number

For the Acknowledgement Number, Enter your Acknowledgement Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code.

Now click on Submit option.

Your e-Pan card PDF will be displayed on the screen.

After that, click on the ‘download PDF’ option to download the e-PAN instantly.

Who can avail of this facility?

It is to be noted that the facility is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov. For the PAN applications submitted to NSDL e-Gov where PAN is allotted or changes are confirmed by ITD within the last 30 days, the e-PAN card can be downloaded free of cost three times.

If the PAN is allotted/changes in PAN data are confirmed by ITD prior to 30 days then charges applicable for download of the e-PAN card is Rs 8.26. The PDF of the downloaded e-PAN card will be password secured. In order to access it, the user must enter their date of birth, which serves as the password.